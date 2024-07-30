Tidlo Wooden 2 In 1 Shop And Theatre Playset, Changes Seamlessly From Theatre Into A Shop

The Tidlo Play Shop and Theatre opens up infinite opportunities for imaginative play, with a shop on one side and a theatre on the other! The playset changes seamlessly from the Theatre to Shop, encouraging endless hours of creative play. Simply raise the theatre curtain with the rotating, clicking dial and reverse the fabric to reveal the market stall roof. What to play today? Shall we put on a show for Mum and Dad? Or, open up the shop so friends and family can stock up on play food! The Theatre features a chalkboard & clock, to advertise the next play and time. Plus, 50 tickets to dispense through the ticket machine slot and give to those attending the show! During the show there are shelves that can be used to store puppets and props. Ignite imagination and creativity. The Shop features a market stall design with a fabric roof and countertop area. Plus, 3 angled shelves that will hold the Tidlo Food Crates (sold separately), and a removable chalk panel. Learning through play. A great way to develop storytelling skills, confidence, build vocabulary and learn about different emotions. It will enrich their imagination by inspiring creativity and self-expression. Switching between the theatre and shop is simple enough for children to do alone. With a sturdy wooden construction, this playset is sure to last years of imaginative play. Easy assembly (for the adults!).