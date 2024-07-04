Green Toys Blue Dumper Truck Toy, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Scoop, mix, and dump. Just another earth-saving day at the construction site for the Green Toys Dumper Truck. This chunky and durable yellow and blue truck toy has a classic open-box bed for dumpings loads of sand, stones, or toys. Ideal for the sandpit or toy box. Comes with a bulldog construction worker. Consists of 2 play pieces. Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs, this truck is safe and non-toxic, containing zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

Scoop, mix, and dump. Just another earth-saving day at the construction site for the Green Toys Dumper Truck. This chunky and durable yellow and blue truck toy has a classic open-box bed for dumpings loads of sand, stones, or toys. Ideal for the sandpit or toy box. Comes with a bulldog construction worker. Consists of 2 play pieces. Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs, this truck is safe and non-toxic, containing zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.