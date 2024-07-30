Bigjigs Toys Wooden Noah's Ark Playset, Includes Noah, His Wife And 12 Animals

Let the animals in two-by-two on our beautifully coloured FSC® Wooden Noah’s Ark. The foldable side ramp makes it easy for animals to board the boat. This wooden toy is a fantastic way of developing kids’ imaginations through creative role-play.

Painted in child-friendly paint, the vibrant colours and textures are engaging for little pairs of eyes. This wooden Noah’s Ark toy set is made from responsibly sourced FSC® Certified materials (FSC® C147826), ensuring the wood has been harvested in the most ethical way possible. The wooden animals are smooth and chunky so are the perfect size for small hands.

Included in the ark set is Noah, his wife, and 12 animals.