Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Children's 24 Piece Dinner Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Children's 24 Piece Dinner Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Children's 24 Piece Dinner Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 3 of Green Toys Children's 24 Piece Dinner Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Children's 24 Piece Dinner Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£30.99

£30.99/each

Green Toys Children's 24 Piece Dinner Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
This super environmentally friendly Children's Dinner Set set is just what the Earth is hungry for. Little hosts and hostesses can serve up play food on their very own sustainable dinner service set. Includes 4 plates, 4 bowls, 4 cups, 4 knives, 4 forks and 4 spoons to serve to dinner guests. Consists of 24 play pieces. Made in the USA from 100% recycled milk jugs, this children's dinner set is safe and non-toxic, containing zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here