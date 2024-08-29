Bigjigs Toys Wooden Pretend Play Ironing Board With Iron

A fun, scaled-down toy ironing board and iron - just like the one used by Mum and Dad! Specially designed to be true to life, your child will really feel part of your world whilst developing essential life skills.

The wooden iron features a clicking temperature dial, whilst the children’s ironing board sports a pretty cover. An excellent way for little ones to learn more about everyday tasks as well as providing plenty of imaginative and interactive roleplay opportunities.

This toy ironing board set is great for parent/child interactive play sessions. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Age 3 years +. Consists of 2 play pieces.