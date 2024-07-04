Lottie Dolls Loyal Companion, Set Includes 'Hayden' & Cookie The Dog, 18cm Tall

Marketplace.
Loyal Companion is a Lottie Boy Doll playset inspired by a little autistic boy who loves everything space-themed. Diversity in dolls is important. In fact, studies show that after playing with kids’ toys - like the doll inspired by Hayden - children are more open to forming friendships with kids that have disability and difference. Cookie is Hayden's companion dog and best friend. Cookie goes everywhere with Hayden. Hayden wears a blue t-shirt and wears headphones to keep out any loud noise. This Lottie Doll playset includes astronaut in training jumpsuit, Cookie (a loyal companion dog with a blue bandana) and headphones to keep out high noise volumes. All Lottie Dolls come presented in a beautifully designed, colourful box, complete with a handle for easy transport. Lottie Dolls are 7 inches (18cm) tall, making them the perfect size for little hands and the ideal companion toy for a boy or girl.

