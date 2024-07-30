Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playset

Welcome to the new and improved Bigjigs Toys Wooden Play Shop! Little grocers can stock up on their village produce for this vibrant, lifelike wooden role play shop. The six different shelves are the ideal height for small fingers to stock up on the latest treats.

The Village Shop comes with a chalkboard to display opening times and special offers, a clock with moveable hands plus a handy canvas side basket for the store manager's use. This wooden play shop is a great way to help youngsters build up their confidence and enjoy imaginative role play with friends and family.

The perfect wooden play shop pairings are our Shop Till & Scanner and Scales which can enhance the play experience alongside our range of wooden play food. The play shop is made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials with child-friendly paints & lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards.