Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playset
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playsetimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playsetimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playsetimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playsetimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playset

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playset

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£164.99

£164.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Village Shop Playset
Welcome to the new and improved Bigjigs Toys Wooden Play Shop! Little grocers can stock up on their village produce for this vibrant, lifelike wooden role play shop. The six different shelves are the ideal height for small fingers to stock up on the latest treats.The Village Shop comes with a chalkboard to display opening times and special offers, a clock with moveable hands plus a handy canvas side basket for the store manager's use. This wooden play shop is a great way to help youngsters build up their confidence and enjoy imaginative role play with friends and family.The perfect wooden play shop pairings are our Shop Till & Scanner and Scales which can enhance the play experience alongside our range of wooden play food. The play shop is made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials with child-friendly paints & lacquers. Conforms to current European safety standards.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here