Bigjigs Toys Wooden Dolls Furniture Set, Suitable For Rose & Blossom Cottages

Create your dream home with our Heritage Playset wooden dolls house furniture! With enough pieces of doll house furniture to fully furnish a kitchen, lounge, bedroom and more, these wonderfully detailed wooden pieces will help young imaginations to create enchanting interiors.

The smooth and robust wood is crafted from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. This means it can sustain years of play and is gentle on little fingers. The bright furniture colours are made using child-friendly, non-toxic paint and lacquers.

This doll house furniture set is perfectly sized to fit the Bigjigs Toys range of wooden Heritage Playsets. We recommend pairing this doll furniture set with the Heritage Playset Blossom Cottage and Rose Cottage.

Consists of 27 play pieces. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.