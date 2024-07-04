Bigjigs Rail Wooden Fairy Town Train Set - 75 Pieces

A fantastic wooden train set with a sprinkle of fairy dust! The fairies have come to town and the Fairy Town Pink Train Set is ready to depart to a magical fairytale land far, far away. Pinks, pastels and fairy figures all take centre stage with this wonderful wooden train set.

This wooden train set comes with 75 play pieces to ensure there's no limit to imaginative play. From the fairy figures to the brightly coloured trees and houses, even the helicopter is colour coordinated to appeal to those who love the prettiest landscapes.

Additional accessories are available to expand this wooden railway set and Bigjigs Rail is compatible with most other major wooden railway brands. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.