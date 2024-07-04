Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Games
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Gamesimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Gamesimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Gamesimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Gamesimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Games

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Games

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£32.99

£32.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Games
Stock up on your favourite wooden board games! Our Wooden Games Compendium includes playing pieces and instructions for no less than four classic board games: Snakes and Ladders, Tic Tac Toe, Draughts and Tiddly Winks.Each of the board games for kids in the games compendium are educational yet fun. The wooden box neatly stores all the games together; it features a sliding lid with the Snakes and Ladders board on one side and the Draughts board on the other, plus a carry handle to make it the perfect travel toy.Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. 3 years +

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here