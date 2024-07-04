Bigjigs Toys Wooden Games Compendium, Collection of 4 Classic Wooden Games

Stock up on your favourite wooden board games! Our Wooden Games Compendium includes playing pieces and instructions for no less than four classic board games: Snakes and Ladders, Tic Tac Toe, Draughts and Tiddly Winks.

Each of the board games for kids in the games compendium are educational yet fun. The wooden box neatly stores all the games together; it features a sliding lid with the Snakes and Ladders board on one side and the Draughts board on the other, plus a carry handle to make it the perfect travel toy.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. 3 years +