Bigjigs Rail Wooden Dinosaur Train Set - 49 Pieces

Go on your own Jurassic adventure with our Dinosaur Train Set. Watch as the wooden railway and dinosaurs come together in a colourful, prehistoric landscape. This 49 piece wooden train set includes high-quality wooden train tracks, a dinosaur railway engine and two carriages, volcano tunnels, a group of wooden dinosaurs and trees.

Train play is a great way to encourage creative and narrative thinking, hand-eye coordination, imagination and coordination, develops fine motor skills and encourages problem-solving. This quality dinosaur train set makes the perfect gift for dinosaur mad kids.

Magnetic couplings on the toy train ensure compatibility with all other engines and carriages in the Bigjigs Rail range. Additional wooden train accessories are available to expand this set. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.