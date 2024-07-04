Tidlo Childrens Wooden Acoustic Guitar, Kids Musical Instrument, Musical Toy - Pink/ Flowers

Inspire a talent for music with the Tidlo Guitar. Featuring six nylon strings it looks just like a real guitar, downsized! It even comes with a plectrum for strumming. Made from strong, durable wood this is the ideal first acoustic guitar for any young budding musician, and is easy for small hands to hold and use.

Children will love pretending to be their favourite pop star, putting on shows for the family. Attractively finished, the Tidlo Guitar features a delightful design and is available is either blue or pink. A great way to develop rhythm and timing skills from an early age.

Promotes sensory play and creativity. A toy. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. 3 years +. 52cm L x 5cm H x 18cm W.