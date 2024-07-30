CollectA Stegosaurus Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Stegosaurus was a big, slow moving herbivorous dinosaur. It lived in the late Jurassic period, around 155-145 million years ago. It had a powerful spiked tail that protected it from predators like the Allosaurus and Ceratosaurus. Stegosaurus grew up to 9 metres in length and had surprisingly small heads - their brain was the size of a plum. Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

The Stegosaurus was a big, slow moving herbivorous dinosaur. It lived in the late Jurassic period, around 155-145 million years ago. It had a powerful spiked tail that protected it from predators like the Allosaurus and Ceratosaurus. Stegosaurus grew up to 9 metres in length and had surprisingly small heads - their brain was the size of a plum. Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.