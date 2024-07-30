Green Toys Orange Pull Along Wagon, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Looking for a colourful eco-friendly toy on wheels? The Green Toys orange kids wagon is a safe and sustainable way to play! Made from durable 100% recycled materials, this little toy wagon is built to last. It is safe and non-toxic, containing no BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings.

With its chunky wheels and a low-set bed, it is the perfect size for little ones to haul around their most prized possessions. It can be used on a range of different inside and outside terrains, making it extremely versatile. The sturdy 100% cotton rope handle means it is a dream for tots to pull along and it easily tucks inside for convenient, safe storage.

The Green Toys toy wagon doesn’t require any screws, batteries or glue. The edges are smooth and soft so there are no accidents to be had. It also comes in sustainable recyclable packaging.