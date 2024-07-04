Bigjigs Toys 'Blossom' Cottage Wooden Dolls House

Blossom Cottage is a charming two-storey wooden dolls house for girls and boys. This impressive dollhouse features a lift-down patio and garden and also comes with a built-in carrying handle for easy portability.

Each room has its own unique decor and can be furnished to your little one’s tastes with the 15 pieces of doll house furniture that are supplied. Adding to the fun is the two-person doll family who are ready to live in their new home.

Every space inside and out of the Blossom Cottage dollhouse will inspire young imaginations to create unique, interactive role-play scenarios. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Requires adult assembly.