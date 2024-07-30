Tiger Tribe Light and Shine - Playing With Optics

Curious kids can enjoy open-ended play with Tiger Tribe’s Light and Shine STEM toy. Engage in trial-and-error exploration and problem solving as they play with shadow and light.

All experiments help kids use and apply STEM principles to the world around them, making science and maths fun. With 26 projects inside, children will be entertained for hours with this unique stem toy for kids.

Ideal for independent play or group play with friends. Encourages time away from the screen and instead hands-on creativity.