Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Set sail with the Green Toys Ferry Boat for a journey across the seven seas of the bath or paddling pool. This impressive ferry water toy comes with two-storeys, a large cargo area, a slide-out ramp and two Green Toys Mini Fastbacks cars.

Use the slide-out ramp to load up the bottom cargo level that fits up to four Green Toys Mini Vehicles or Fastbacks. A realistic ferry water toy, the open top deck has two small benches on each side, as well as eleven windows looking down into the main level.

This water toy for kids is ideal for any type of water - durable and buoyant, the hull also detaches for easy cleaning. Safe, non-toxic and contains zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun! Consists of 3 play pieces.