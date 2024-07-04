Marketplace.
image 1 of Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
image 1 of Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 2 of Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 3 of Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 4 of Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plasticimage 5 of Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£28.99

£28.99/each

Green Toys Blue Ferry Boat with Cars, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic
Set sail with the Green Toys Ferry Boat for a journey across the seven seas of the bath or paddling pool. This impressive ferry water toy comes with two-storeys, a large cargo area, a slide-out ramp and two Green Toys Mini Fastbacks cars.Use the slide-out ramp to load up the bottom cargo level that fits up to four Green Toys Mini Vehicles or Fastbacks. A realistic ferry water toy, the open top deck has two small benches on each side, as well as eleven windows looking down into the main level.This water toy for kids is ideal for any type of water - durable and buoyant, the hull also detaches for easy cleaning. Safe, non-toxic and contains zero BPA, PVC, phthalates or external coatings. Guaranteed to produce hours of Good Green Fun! Consists of 3 play pieces.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here