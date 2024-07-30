Green Toys Shape Sorter Toy Truck, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

Green Toys’ eco-friendly Shape Sorter Truck is a great way for kids to recognise and match the colourful shapes into the correct slots. This vibrant shape sorter is made in the USA from food-safe 100% recycled plastic milk jugs, saving energy and reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

This sustainable shape sorter toy is ideal for developing recognition of shapes and colours, whilst also encouraging hand/eye coordination, problem solving and gross motor skills. Safe, non-toxic; contains no BPA, PVC, Phthalates or external coatings.

Dishwasher safe for easy cleaning. Packaged in recycled and recyclable materials with no plastic films or twist ties, and printed with soy inks. Guaranteed to produce Good Green Fun. Age 12+ months.