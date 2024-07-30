Tidlo Wooden 3 In 1 Dolls Pram, Includes Liftable Roof & Easy Grip Handles

Take your doll out for a walk in style! The Tidlo 3-in-1 Dolls Pram has been beautifully constructed from wood and features a pretty pink vintage design, sturdy wheels and an easy to grip handle - but that's just the beginning! The body of the wooden dolls pram can be easily released from the frame so dolls can face forwards or backwards, and when it is time for bed, little ones can take the pram body off completely to use it as a rocking cradle on the floor! The pink fabric roof can be partly lifted off to allow easy access, and the set comes complete with bedding. Suitable for most standard sized dolls. A great way to inspire creative roleplay. Develops a real sense of companionship. Requires adult assembly. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.