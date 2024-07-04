Marketplace.
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Yellow Front End Loader Toy, With Chunky Rubber Tyres & Bucket With Handle
image 1 of Tidlo Wooden Yellow Front End Loader Toy, With Chunky Rubber Tyres & Bucket With Handleimage 2 of Tidlo Wooden Yellow Front End Loader Toy, With Chunky Rubber Tyres & Bucket With Handleimage 3 of Tidlo Wooden Yellow Front End Loader Toy, With Chunky Rubber Tyres & Bucket With Handle

Tidlo Wooden Yellow Front End Loader Toy, With Chunky Rubber Tyres & Bucket With Handle

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£29.99

£29.99/each

Tidlo Wooden Yellow Front End Loader Toy, With Chunky Rubber Tyres & Bucket With Handle
Mini builders will love this fun construction toy! This durable Tidlo Front End Loader ensures scooping up pretend dirt has never been more fun! Features a bucket with a handle attached, allowing you to scoop and dump the contents with ease - transporting building material around the site has never been easier! Its large, chunky rubber tyres are ideal to grip smooth surfaces and its rounded, easy to hold shape is perfect for little hands. An open top cab design allows for little workers to fit in easily. Compatible with Tidlo Builder Figures (sold separately). A great way to encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here