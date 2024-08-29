Bigjigs Toys Wooden Dolls House Furniture Set & 4 Person Family

Create a fully furnished dollhouse with this extensive doll house furniture set from Bigjigs Toys. There are enough individual pieces to furnish a kitchen, lounge, bedroom, bathroom and even an attic! It also includes a doll family, made up of a Mum, Dad, brother and sister.

Crafted from high quality, smooth wood with gingham textiles for the lounge seating and double bed. These wonderfully detailed wooden pieces will help young imaginations to create enchanting interior scenes again and again.

Perfectly sized to fit the Bigjigs Toys Heritage range of wooden dolls houses. Consists of 26 play pieces.