Bigjigs Toys Wooden Vanity Kit For Kids, Pretend Play Beauty Cosmetic Makeup Set

Little ones can make themselves feel a million dollars with this delightful pretend play Vanity Kit - with all of the essentials! This 11 piece role play set features a hand cream bottle, mirror, comb, nail polish, lipstick, perfume, hair dryer, compact powder, head band and 2 bow hair bands, all supplied in a fabric bag.

The handy carry bag makes this Vanity Kit a great travel companion. A great way to encourage creative and imaginative role play sessions. Promotes social and language skills. This kit is a wooden toy and does not contain cosmetics.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 11 play pieces.