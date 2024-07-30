Marketplace.
CollectA Woolly Mammoth Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

CollectA Woolly Mammoth Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£32.99

£32.99/each

CollectA Woolly Mammoth Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts
Woolly mammoths once roamed in herds around the ice age plains of North America, Europe and Asia. Mammoths were closely related to modern-day elephants, and were about the size of a modern African elephant. Mammoths were 3 metres (10ft) tall at the shoulders and had a long, thick shaggy coat plus a layer of insulating fat. The woolly mammoth only died out around 3,700 years ago. The mammoth's recurving tusks may have been used for digging through snow to reach plants. Their teeth were ridged like those of modern elephants. Hand painted elephant toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

View all Action Toys & Vehicles

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here