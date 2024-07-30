CollectA Woolly Mammoth Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Woolly mammoths once roamed in herds around the ice age plains of North America, Europe and Asia. Mammoths were closely related to modern-day elephants, and were about the size of a modern African elephant. Mammoths were 3 metres (10ft) tall at the shoulders and had a long, thick shaggy coat plus a layer of insulating fat. The woolly mammoth only died out around 3,700 years ago. The mammoth's recurving tusks may have been used for digging through snow to reach plants. Their teeth were ridged like those of modern elephants. Hand painted elephant toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

