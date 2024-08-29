Marketplace.
image 1 of Tiger Tribe The Lovely Book of Lettering Art Set
image 1 of Tiger Tribe The Lovely Book of Lettering Art Setimage 2 of Tiger Tribe The Lovely Book of Lettering Art Set

Tiger Tribe The Lovely Book of Lettering Art Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£19.99

£19.99/each

Tiger Tribe The Lovely Book of Lettering Art Set
Tiger Tribe’s Lovely Book of Lettering art set is perfect for the young graphic designers in your life! Kids can stencil, trace and create with this packed graphic design kit that helps them create letters, fonts and embellishments.The lettering art set for kids is designed by a teacher and has lots of high quality stationery, instructions and images to inspire creative minds. This colouring book has everything a little designer needs to create their dream font.The lettering children’s colouring book comes with its own handy storage solutions to keep the stationery and artwork neatly organised. No mess and no fuss play!

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here