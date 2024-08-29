Tiger Tribe The Lovely Book of Lettering Art Set

Tiger Tribe’s Lovely Book of Lettering art set is perfect for the young graphic designers in your life! Kids can stencil, trace and create with this packed graphic design kit that helps them create letters, fonts and embellishments.

The lettering art set for kids is designed by a teacher and has lots of high quality stationery, instructions and images to inspire creative minds. This colouring book has everything a little designer needs to create their dream font.

The lettering children’s colouring book comes with its own handy storage solutions to keep the stationery and artwork neatly organised. No mess and no fuss play!