Tidlo Wooden Puppet Theatre, Includes Red Gingham Curtains And A Chalkboard

This classic Kids Puppet Theatre is ready to put on a crowd-pleasing show! What show will be on today? Write on the chalkboard to advertise today's show, and let spectators know what time the next showing is. The Tidlo wooden puppet theatre features red gingham curtains that can be tied up to open the show and then drawn shut to close the show! Generously sized, the theatre has plenty of room behind so children can sit backstage as they direct the show. Playing with a puppet theatre toy is a great way to inspire creative and imaginative play sessions, and to build confidence. Children can develop their story-telling skills, build vocabulary and learn about different emotions. Develops hand/eye coordination, fine motor skills and dexterity. Requires adult assembly. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.