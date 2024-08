CollectA Edmontosaurus Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

The Edmontosaurus means ‘Edmonton lizard’ as it was discovered in Canada. The Edmontosaurus was a hadrosaurid (duck-billed dinosaur) that lived during the Late Cretaceous period around 76-65 million years ago. It measured 13 metres tall and weighed 3,400kg! Considering its large weight, the Edmontosaurus was a herbivore that had 1,000 grinding cheek teeth and ate a diet of pine needles, cones and twigs. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

The Edmontosaurus means ‘Edmonton lizard’ as it was discovered in Canada. The Edmontosaurus was a hadrosaurid (duck-billed dinosaur) that lived during the Late Cretaceous period around 76-65 million years ago. It measured 13 metres tall and weighed 3,400kg! Considering its large weight, the Edmontosaurus was a herbivore that had 1,000 grinding cheek teeth and ate a diet of pine needles, cones and twigs. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.