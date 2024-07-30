CollectA Spinosaurus Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Spinosaurus means “spine lizard” and was a large theropod - even bigger than the T-Rex - reaching 50ft long when fully grown. It weighed a gargantuan 7 tons and lived over 97 million years ago during the Cretaceous period. The Spinosaurus was found in Egypt and Morocco and it had flat, blade-like teeth. It moved on two legs and supposedly waded through water to fish for prey as well as hunting on the land for terrestrial animals. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

Spinosaurus means “spine lizard” and was a large theropod - even bigger than the T-Rex - reaching 50ft long when fully grown. It weighed a gargantuan 7 tons and lived over 97 million years ago during the Cretaceous period. The Spinosaurus was found in Egypt and Morocco and it had flat, blade-like teeth. It moved on two legs and supposedly waded through water to fish for prey as well as hunting on the land for terrestrial animals. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.