Tidlo Wooden Yellow Tower Crane Toy, Includes 360 Degree Rotating Boom

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Time to get serious! Towering above the building site, this working Tidlo Tower Toy Crane is fully functional with a 360 degree rotating boom that winches to lower and lift objects. This wooden crane toy also features an operable hook complete with a lifting pallet. The top cab features an open top design for little workers to fit in easily, and winds up and down the side of the tower to enable worker access! Compatible with Tidlo Builder Figures (sold separately). A great way to develop manipulative skills and encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

Time to get serious! Towering above the building site, this working Tidlo Tower Toy Crane is fully functional with a 360 degree rotating boom that winches to lower and lift objects. This wooden crane toy also features an operable hook complete with a lifting pallet. The top cab features an open top design for little workers to fit in easily, and winds up and down the side of the tower to enable worker access! Compatible with Tidlo Builder Figures (sold separately). A great way to develop manipulative skills and encourage creative and imaginative play sessions. Develops hand/eye coordination and fine motor skills. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.