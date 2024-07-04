Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Set

Mini scientists will absolutely love indulging in open-ended play and trial-and-error exploration with the Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab science kit for kids.

Packed with 24 experiments, kids can use the STEM principles to learn about the world around them. What colour transformations are going to unfold with this unique activity set?

Children first start their scientific journey by finding out all about colour before investigating with colour absorption experiments. Next, explore colour and craft together. Ideal for independent play or group play with friends.