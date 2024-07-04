Marketplace.
image 1 of Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Set
image 1 of Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Setimage 2 of Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Setimage 3 of Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Setimage 4 of Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Setimage 5 of Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Set

Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Set

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£17.99

£17.99/each

Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab Playing with Colour Activity Set
Mini scientists will absolutely love indulging in open-ended play and trial-and-error exploration with the Tiger Tribe Rainbow Lab science kit for kids.Packed with 24 experiments, kids can use the STEM principles to learn about the world around them. What colour transformations are going to unfold with this unique activity set?Children first start their scientific journey by finding out all about colour before investigating with colour absorption experiments. Next, explore colour and craft together. Ideal for independent play or group play with friends.

View all Art & Creativity

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here