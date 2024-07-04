Tiger Tribe Roly Poly Koala Toy

Tiger Tribe’s Roly Poly Koala toy enjoys being pushed, pulled or knocked down! Inspired by one of Australia’s most famous animals, the koala baby toy’s weighted bottom will spin him back up for more playtime.

The Roly Poly Koala is a great baby sensory toy as when he rolls around, the bell in his tummy makes a cute ringing sound. Perfect for helping babies learn to crawl!

The repetitive movements of pushing, pulling and knocking him over helps improve tots’ hand eye coordination and fine motor skills. The koala’s ears are soft and easy for little hands to grip.