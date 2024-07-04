Tiger Tribe Bath Rocket Toy

3, 2, 1 takeoff! Mini rocket captains can enjoy hours of fun in the bath with the Tiger Tribe Bath Toy Rocket This bath toy can be immersed in the way to fill up and watch as the water levels rise before your eyes. As the rocket is ready to launch the water gushes out and the rotating jets create a dome shape.

The Tiger Tribe Bath Rocket introduces little ones to sensory play and encourages them to get their hair wet and enjoy the feel of water pouring over them.

For added excitement, watch the astronauts bobbing and floating around in the rocket window as the water levels increase! Made from robust ABS matt plastic which is child-friendly and free from phthalates and BPA.