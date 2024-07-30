Bigjigs Toys Wooden Children's Pretend Play Clothes Airer

Our colourful Wooden Clothes Airer with its 8 chunky pegs is the perfect place to dry clean clothes. Whether your little one wants to take charge of their own laundry or maybe their teddy's or doll's outfit, there's plenty of space to spare!

Learn more about what happens at washing time and develop realistic, fun role-play sessions. This clothes airer encourages creative and imaginative pretend play as kids peg their laundry up to dry - just like the grown-ups do.

Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards. Consists of 9 play pieces.