Tiger Tribe Shark Chasey - Catch a Fish Bath Toy

Add some fun to bath time with the Tiger Tribe Shark Chasey - Catch a Fish bath toy. Kids can use the shark net to scoop up as many of the fish as possible. They can then count the fish in the net and divide them by colour.

This kids bath toy encourages little ones to develop their fine motor skills and hand eye coordination as they practice their grip on the handle and wade it through the water as they try to catch the shoal of fish.

The fish are made from EVA foam and can be stuck to the bath tiles when wet. Use the shark net to collect all the bath toys when bathtime is over. Suitable for kids aged 1 years +