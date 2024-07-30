CollectA Prehistoric Paraceratherium Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns

£50 spend doesn't include delivery cost, amount spent on products that need specialist delivery, or Tesco grocery order.

Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:

Paraceratherium are an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros. Weighing the same as five elephants (15-20 tonnes) and being over 26ft wide, Paraceratherium is one of the largest mammals to have ever roamed the Earth. It is believed that the Paraceratherium ate a diet of soft leaves and shrubs - their large incisors used for defence of for loosening shrubs. Paraceratherium could be found in present day China, Mongolia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Balkans. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

Paraceratherium are an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros. Weighing the same as five elephants (15-20 tonnes) and being over 26ft wide, Paraceratherium is one of the largest mammals to have ever roamed the Earth. It is believed that the Paraceratherium ate a diet of soft leaves and shrubs - their large incisors used for defence of for loosening shrubs. Paraceratherium could be found in present day China, Mongolia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Balkans. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.