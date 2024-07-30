CollectA Prehistoric Paraceratherium Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Marketplace.
Paraceratherium are an extinct genus of hornless rhinoceros. Weighing the same as five elephants (15-20 tonnes) and being over 26ft wide, Paraceratherium is one of the largest mammals to have ever roamed the Earth. It is believed that the Paraceratherium ate a diet of soft leaves and shrubs - their large incisors used for defence of for loosening shrubs. Paraceratherium could be found in present day China, Mongolia, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Georgia, Turkey, Romania, Bulgaria, and the Balkans. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

