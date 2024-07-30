Tidlo Wooden City Of London Train Set - Over 50 Pieces

Next train approaching! Which underground station are you heading to? The Tidlo City of London Train Set will delight young railway enthusiasts as they chug the Underground Train around the figure of eight track layout, up and over the hill, dropping keen tourists off at iconic London attractions!

The track is not limited to the figure of eight layout - creative youngsters can set up the track in many different ways, creating their very own little London City. With over 50 pieces, this set includes 17 pieces of wooden track, an underground train made up of 3 pieces, trees, iconic buildings including the London Eye, Buckingham Palace, Big Ben, the Guerkin, Harrods and more; plus recognisable vehicles including a Black Cab and Red Double Decker Bus.

Can be used on the floor, table or play mat. Compatible with most other major wooden railway brands, including Bigjigs Rail. Encourages creative & narrative thinking. Made from high quality, responsibly sourced materials. Conforms to current European safety standards.