CollectA Tyrannosaurus Rex Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

The Tyrannosaurus Rex (also known as the T. Rex), roamed the Earth during the late Cretaceous Period, around 65 million years ago. Tyrannosaurus Rex comes from Greek and Latin and means 'Tyrant Lizard King'. This fearsome dinosaur would feast on flesh of the prey they caught thanks to its 50-60 saw-edged teeth that were 25cm. Scientists discovered that the T. Rex could run at speeds of up to 20km/hr. The skin was the same texture as an alligator but the colour is unknown. Hand-painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

