Bigjigs Toys Wooden Dolls House, With Furniture And Family Of 4

Our wooden dolls house comes complete with four rooms and doll house furniture. Beautifully constructed, every room in this charming wooden Dolls House is packed full of features. With easy access to all rooms from the front, this dollhouse is great for playing individually or with friends too! Every room is magnificently furnished in this sturdy wooden Dolls House. Downstairs there is a kitchen complete with its own wooden cooker and dining room table, a wooden TV and sofa in the living room, whilst upstairs there’s a fully furnished bathroom and bedroom. To complete the doll house home is a four person wooden doll family. After easy assembly, this delightful dollhouse is durable enough to stand up to daily imaginative play, and is sure to be cherished for many years to come!