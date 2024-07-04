Marketplace.
Tiger Tribe Waterworks Pipeline Bath Toy

Let your little rascals learn all about cause and effect with the Waterworks - Pipeline bath toy from Tiger Tribe. This multi-layered kids bath toy helps introduce children to water exploration.Watch as the water flows through the pipes as you turn the valves to stop and start the flow. Kids can even swap the 11 pipe pieces around to change the water’s direction, making this an educational and interactive bath toy.Waterworks - Pipeline helps teach kids the basics of cause and effect as the ball rises and falls with the changing water levels. It also develops key STEM skills such as problem solving, creativity, independent thinking and critical analysis.

