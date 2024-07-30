CollectA Smok Wawelski Dinosaur Toy, Hand-Painted And Designed By Experts

Marketplace.
Named after the Polish word for dragon, Smok Wawelski, was a famous dragon of Polish folklore. The legend goes that the dragon terrorised the Smocza Jama caves in Krakow before being defeated by a courageous townsman. The Smocza Jama caves are near a fossil site, with dinosaur remains dug up in 2007. Since then, Smok has been used to refer to a saurischian dinosaur,? ?a rauisuchian,? ?and an ornithosuchid crurotarsan. The exact classification is tricky because Smok displays features that are seen in all three groups which is why Smok is classed only as an archosaur. Smok is so far the largest known carnivorous archosaur from Europe, with an estimated length of 5-6 metres. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

