Bigjigs Toys Wooden Fantasy Music Box, Characters Move To The Tune Of 'Small World'

Wind the royal fantasy characters up and watch them go to the musical tune in our adorable Fantasy Music Box. This delightful wooden music box features a Prince and Princess who dance, wobble and spin to the tune of Small World, providing hours of fun. The royal characters are attached to the wooden music box base via hidden magnets, but can be easily removed for playing on the floor or table! A delightful addition to any playroom or nursery. Music boxes encourage creative and imaginative play.