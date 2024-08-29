CollectA Triceratops Dinosaur Toy with Movable Jaw, Hand-Painted

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

The Triceratops was a large plant-eating ceratopsian dinosaur. Adult Triceratops were thought to have weighed between 12,000-16,000 pounds! One of the most commnly recovered dinosaurs in North America, the Triceratops has two recognised species: Triceratops horridus and Triceratops prorsus. The Triceratops lived in the Late Cretaceous Period (65 million years ago); it needed its three horns to protect itself from the Tyrannosaurus Rex dinosaur. It is believed that a fully grown Triceratops was 8 metres in length and 3 metres in height. Hand painted dinosaur toy. Designed by experts, CollectA dinosaur models are factually accurate and true to life.

