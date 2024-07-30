Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centre
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centreimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centreimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centreimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centreimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centre

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centre

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£37.99

£37.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Early Learning Activity Centre
The ultimate baby activity toy, our wooden Baby Activity Centre has 5 activities in 1! With no detachable pieces, our activity centre is ideal when travelling and ensures no pieces are ever lost! An early learning powerhouse, this baby and toddler wooden activity centre is child-friendly and suitable for little ones aged 12 months +. No detachable pieces means you can safely leave your child happily playing. Helps to develop colour and shape recognition, problem-solving, fine motor skills, dexterity and hand/eye coordination.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here