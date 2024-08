Green Toys RV Camper Set, Made From 100% Recycled Plastic

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Hit the road for a brand new adventure! Green Toys’ Toy Camper Van is a 3-in-1 car toy that has something for every little camping mad kid. It features a pick-up truck, camper and a speed boat on its own trailer. Little hands can play with the vehicles individually or link them up for two feet of creative fun. This adorable Toy Camper Van set also comes packed with two animal characters, two chairs, a picnic table and a camping stove. Ideal for indoor and outdoor playtime.

