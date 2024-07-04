Bigjigs Toys Wooden Transport Themed Sound Puzzle, Sensory Toys - 6 Pieces

* Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

Beep beep, honk honk! Our Transport Sound Puzzle requires little fingers to place the vehicle puzzle pieces into the correct slots. When the correct piece is laid down, the jigsaw puzzle makes a transport sound. Sound puzzles are a fun way for children to learn about the different noises vehicles make for the tractor, helicopter, train, boat, police car and bus. This vibrant wooden puzzle is perfectly sized for little hands to grasp, examine and place and build their transport knowledge. Five puzzle pieces. Helps to develop hand/eye coordination and dexterity.

