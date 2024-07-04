Marketplace.
Bigjigs Rail Wooden Coastal Clean Up Train Set - 70 Pieces

Bigjigs Rail Wooden Coastal Clean Up Train Set - 70 Pieces
Oh, we do like to be beside the seaside! Enjoy a coastal adventure as the toy train and two carriages chug past a giant sandcastle tunnel, beach huts, sections of beach, beach-goers, cars and recycling bins with this very unique wooden train set. With 70 play pieces, this wooden railway is extensive and provides hours of fun. Kids can learn all about recycling whilst they play - little fingers need to pick up the magnetic pieces and pop them into the correct recycling sorting bins (cardboard, metal, plastic). The perfect eco-friendly toy, the fun doesn’t stop at the Coastal Clean Up Train Set… the magnetic items can also be mix and matched in the included recycling book, packed full of fun recycling facts.

