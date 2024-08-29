Tiger Tribe Mindful Doodling - Peaceful Patterns

Little rascals can unwind and relax with Tiger Tribe's exciting Mindful Doodling - Peaceful Patterns colouring set. It has been designed to get kids away from screens and to slow down and de-stress by helping them focus on doing meditative drawings.

By engaging in mindfulness, children become more present in the moment. This unique drawing set features six page instructions, 30 activity pages, four gel pens, one duo fineliner pen and a handy storage box to keep all the artwork and stationary safe.

Ideal for taking with you when travelling as everything neatly fits into the magnetic flap storage box.