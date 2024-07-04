Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Game

Children can learn all about numbers with our rainbow coloured number bond game. Number bonds are an important step in conceptualising numbers. The bright counters help engage mini minds as they understand what a number represents. Features numbers from 1-10. As children develop, they need to have an abstract idea of a number and this is where our number bonds to 10 game comes in! It shows the abstract idea of a number in a physical sense. Little fingers can move the wooden blocks in any direction and can see how a number is formed. Number Bonds shows kids they need to understand the possible pairs and combinations of making 10. This wooden game is one way to help reinforce and understand the concept.