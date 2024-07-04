Marketplace.
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Game
image 1 of Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Gameimage 2 of Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Gameimage 3 of Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Gameimage 4 of Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Gameimage 5 of Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Game

Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Game

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Bigjigs Toys Ltd

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£20.99

£20.99/each

Bigjigs Toys Colourful Wooden Number Bonds Game
Children can learn all about numbers with our rainbow coloured number bond game. Number bonds are an important step in conceptualising numbers. The bright counters help engage mini minds as they understand what a number represents. Features numbers from 1-10. As children develop, they need to have an abstract idea of a number and this is where our number bonds to 10 game comes in! It shows the abstract idea of a number in a physical sense. Little fingers can move the wooden blocks in any direction and can see how a number is formed. Number Bonds shows kids they need to understand the possible pairs and combinations of making 10. This wooden game is one way to help reinforce and understand the concept.

View all Preschool

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here