Bigjigs Rail Wooden Triple Engine Shed, Includes Splitter Track

Access all areas! With room for three engines and wide opening doors, this Triple Engine Shed is the hub of the wooden railway network. Young rail managers can oversee activities through an open rear section and then plan which of their favourite toy trains is next to head out. This fun wooden train accessory is a great way to stimulate creativity and also encourages tidiness and order, with somewhere to store rolling wooden train stock when it's not in use. A fun and interactive wooden train accessory with plenty of play value. A great way to encourage imaginative role play sessions. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.