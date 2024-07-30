Marketplace.
Bigjigs Toys Wooden Stacking Triangles, Stacking & Sorting Toy - 7 Pieces

Bigjigs Toys Wooden Stacking Triangles, Stacking & Sorting Toy - 7 Pieces
Our lovely natural Triangle Wooden Stacking Toy has soft, warm hues and comes with 7 stacking triangles. Imagination is the only limit to play time possibilities with this wooden stacking toy! With no guidelines or rules, creative youngsters can stack the triangles in any way they decide, discovering unique uses for each of the triangles. Little hands can assemble a variety of shapes and objects while learning all about different sizes and colours. This beautiful stacking toy is made from solid wood and coloured with non-toxic paints. Once playtime is over, this Stacking Triangle makes a fun decoration for your little one's bedroom or nursery. Helps to develop creativity, dexterity and spatial reasoning skills.

