Bigjigs Rail Wooden Lifting Bridge With 2 Track Pieces

Take your wooden train set to exciting new heights with our Lifting Bridge! Mini train enthusiasts will enjoy raising and lowering the gates to allow their toy train to pass through, which is a super way to stimulate their creativity and imagination. Our Lifting Railway Bridge is an engaging wooden train accessory that keeps kids occupied and aids with their learning and development. Little hands are in charge of what trains come in and out, which is a great way for them to learn about railway safety. Comes with three wooden railway play pieces, including the lifting bridge and some wooden track pieces. Most other major wooden railway brands are compatible with Bigjigs Rail.